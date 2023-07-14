













recently premiered Street Fighter 6for his part Spy X Family Will be back in the fall. The Anime Expo announced the collaboration between these two installments, however, we still don’t know if the Forger family will enter the CAPCOM catalog.

For the moment and prior to discovering it, the mangaka of Spy X Family made sure to show his encouragement regarding the collaboration and illustrated an image in which we can see Anya Forgerwith a particular style of drawing, wearing a suit very similar to Chun-Li’s.

We can also see a new movie poster of Spy X Family which allows us to see Yor Forger ready to land a big punch.

In addition, the illustrations are accompanied by a comment from the mangaka:

“When I was a kid, I just played Street Fighter Third Strike 2. Plus even when I was studying how to draw, I used to look back and look at Capcom Design Works, way too much, until the pages fell apart.”

We now know that Tatsuya Endo is more than just a fan of Street Fighter.

Source: CloverWorks – Wit Studio

Where can I watch Spy X Family?

The first 25 episodes of the series are available on the Crunchyroll platform.

A new installment of the popular anime was announced for fall 2023, while a movie for winter, so the Forger family plans to accompany us for a long time on the screens.

