Spy x Family made its screen debut last year, and it would be an understatement to say that the series has been a success. Anya Forger helped turn Spy x Family into a household name in a matter of over 20 episodes. The girl and her family have captivated the entire anime fandom. And after several important awards, the creator of Spy x Family is celebrating the anime with new illustrations.

The update comes directly from Twitter courtesy of Tatsuya-Endo. The artist, who created Spy x Family A few years ago, he published new illustrations by Loid and Anya Forger. The piece was made to celebrate two anime stars Spy x Family after they took the honors in the 17th edition of the Seiyuu Awards in Japan.

For those who didn’t hear it, Spy x Family he swept the main categories of the event along with Lycoris Recoil. The Lead Voice Actor award went to Atsumi Tanezaki for Anya, while Takuya Eguchi took the award for Loid. Tanezaki also won Best Supporting Voice Actor for his work in My Dress Up Darling and Mob Psycho 100 season three.

Given the big night, Endo drew a quick sketch of Anya and Loid accepting the Seiyuu Awards in person. You can see the illustration above as Loid is standing on the left in a tight black outfit. Her dark outfit suits the spy perfectly, and as for Anya, the adorable girl has her pink hair up in two pigtails. Dressed in an elegant red dress, Anya seems happy to have the big prize. We’re sure Yor is the one taking this behind-the-scenes photo of the couple. And maybe in the future, actress Saori Hayami will win one of these awards for her work as Yor.

After all, Spy x Family has much more to do. The manga continues to release new chapters regularly, and the success of the anime of Spy x Family helped approve new projects. She is working on a movie starring the Forger family, and Spy x Family Season 2 is already underway. No release date has been announced for either project at this time, but if we’re lucky, Spy x Family will have something new for fans to check out in the coming year.

Via: comic book