













Spy x Family CODE: WHITE will hit theaters in Latin America thanks to Crunchyroll | TierraGamer: news and entertainment in one place









In fact this is the plan and Spy x Family CODE: WHITE will arrive in select theaters in our region sometime in 2024. It is not yet known exactly when but it is likely to be in the first months of the year. Although the Christmas theme will have already passed, fans surely won’t mind.

The Forger family film will be released first in Japan on December 22, 2023. Crunchyroll and Sony will have to work on subtitles and dubbing to be able to bring the film to our region. For now the only thing we can do is wait.

We recommend you: Spy x Family: Second season reveals trailer for the “Great Cruise Adventure” arc

Be sure to follow Crunchyroll Latin America’s social networks to stay up to date with any news. Maybe it won’t be long until we’re enjoying Spy x Family CODE: WHITE in a movie theater. Do you like that we can see it on the big screen?

What do we know about Spy x Family CODE: WHITE?

Spy x Family CODE: WHITE is the first film based on the successful manga by Tatsuya Endo. In this story we will follow the Forgers in an attempt to get Anya to win a cooking contest at their school. However, this will unleash an adventure that could put the peace of the world at risk.

Source: WIT Studio – Cloverworks

The film will have a completely original story that is not found in the manga or anime. As such it will also introduce us to a series of new characters who will act as the villains of the film. Its animation will be carried out by WIT Studio and Cloverworks, who make the anime, so we can expect something with the same quality. Are you excited?

Don’t stop following us on Google news. You can also go to our Discord to talk about anime and other topics.

(Visited 6 times, 6 visits today)