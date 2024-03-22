Crunchyroll has released the Italian trailer for SPY x FAMILY CODE: Whitea highly anticipated film arriving in cinemas next April 24. As previously anticipated in this feature film the family Forger will leave for a winter holiday but, unfortunately for them, Anya he will find himself at the center of a story that risks endangering the peace of the entire world.

We leave you now with the trailer, wishing you a good viewing as always!

SPY x FAMILY CODE: White – Italian Trailer

Spy x Family Code: White From April 24th in Italian cinemas distributed by Eagle Pictures Rome, 22 March 2024 – The trailer of Spy x Family Code: White, the cinematic chapter of the popular anime series featuring secret agent Loid, code-named “Twilight,” his lethal assassin wife Yor and their adopted daughter and telepath Anya on a completely new mission. Based on the manga written and illustrated by Tatsuya Endo, Spy x Family Code: White it is directed by Takashi Katagiri and will be in Italian cinemas distributed by Eagle Pictures from April 24th.

Source: Crunchyroll