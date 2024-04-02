Crunchyroll has released a new clip dedicated to SPY x FAMILY CODE: Whitearriving in Italian cinemas next April 24. The video, which you will find at the end of the article, is entirely dedicated to the little telepath Anya Forger. As previously anticipated, the feature film will see the Forger family go on vacation, but unfortunately Anya will find herself at the center of a story that risks endangering world peace.

We leave you now with the clip, wishing you a good viewing as always!

SPY x FAMILY CODE: White – Preview clip

CRUNCHYROLL LAUNCHES A PREVIEW CLIP FROM THE FILM “SPY x FAMILY CODE: White” IN CINEMAS FROM APRIL 24 Crunchyroll and Sony Pictures Entertainment bring to the cinema the first cinematic chapter of the fan-favorite SPY x FAMILY series through a brand new original adventure in theaters from April 24th Rome, Italy (April 2, 2024) – Crunchyroll, the most important platform for anime worldwide, today releases a preview clip of SPY x FAMILY CODE: White, on the occasion of the opening of pre-sale of cinema tickets. The film, distributed by Crunchyroll and Sony Pictures Entertainment, will arrive in cinemas starting from April 24 and will be available both in Japanese with subtitles and dubbed into Italian. In the clip released today, the character of Anya, the telepathic adoptive daughter of the protagonists Loid, a spy and Yor, a professional killer. With her inexhaustible energy and contagious cheerfulness, Anya was awarded as a Character “To be protected at all costs” at the Crunchyroll Anime Awards 2024 last March. Tickets can already be purchased on: https://www.spyfamily.movie/

Source: Crunchyroll