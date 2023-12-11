













Through their official social networks, Spy x Family: Code White released a new advance. Here, in addition to showing us a little about its plot, it also lets us see that there will be a lot of action. Yor, Loid, Anya and Bond will have their moments to shine. See them here.

Spy x Family: Code White is the first animated film inspired by Tatsuya Endo's beloved manga and anime. According to its official synopsis, this will show us the Forgers on a supposedly Christmas trip. However, everything turns into an espionage plot that puts the entire world at risk.

From what we can see in the trailer, little Anya will eat a chocolate that is not really chocolate. Because of this she will be hunted by a mysterious group. Obviously this will be the trigger for Loid and Yor to also jump into unbridled action.

Spy x Family: Code White It is scheduled to premiere in Japanese theaters on December 22. Those lucky enough to be in the land of the rising sun will be able to watch it in English or Japanese with English subtitles. The rest of the world will have to wait a while to enjoy it.

Will Spy x Family: Code White come to Mexico?

According to Crunchyroll, Spy x Family: Code White will reach theaters in some regions of Latin America. Among them is Mexico, so fans of these lands will be able to enjoy it, probably already with Latin Spanish dubbing. We just don't have a date yet.

Source: Crunchyroll

The arrival of the Forger family to the rest of the world It is planned for sometime in 2024. In addition to the United States and Latin America, the film will be released in Spain, Portugal, Italy, New Zealand, France and Switzerland. With so many countries that will receive it, the popularity of this curious family is clear. Do you want to see it already?

