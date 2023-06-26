













SPY x FAMILY Code: White releases its first trailer and Anya will see you in hell | EarthGamer

This one only lasts 30 seconds but at least it gives you a glimpse of what this new adventure from the Forger family has to offer. So we see Loid in her classic outfit as Twilight and she shows off her disguise skills.

As for Yor, she appears in her Thorn Princess or Princess of Thorns suit. As for Anya, she carries a toy gun with her in this preview of SPY x FAMILY Code: White.

Bond, for his part, does the best he can, since at the end of the day he is a dog. Neither he nor Anya show his psychic abilities in this video but they will for sure at some point. This film will have its premiere on December 22, 2023.

Fountain: CloverWorks/Wit Studio.

At the moment there is no release date in the West for SPY x FAMILY Code: White. The story of this tape is not part of the manga.

It is a 100% original production. Despite that, the creator of the series, Tatsuya Endo, is the creator of the plot and is also in charge of character design.

To avoid any contradiction, he also supervises this film. This is a joint work of CloverWorks and Wit Studio.

The team that worked on the television anime participates in SPY x FAMILY Code: White. Before the premiere of this tape will arrive the second season, which is one of the premieres of the fall of this year.

Fountain: CloverWorks/Wit Studio.

It is in October that the new episodes will arrive but they do not have a release date yet. Surely Crunchyroll will have them in its catalog like those of the first season. As for the film there are possibilities that it is so.

