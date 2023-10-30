













Spy x Family: Code: White celebrates Christmas with the Forgers and confronts them with a new threat









The new advance of Spy x Family: Code: White came to our screens and revealed to us the Forger family on a kind of Christmas vacation in a classic snow-filled village.

We were already able to appreciate some good moments between Loid and Yor, on a walk in the middle of warm lights. Slowly, the couple is getting closer and who knows what we can expect from them in the future.

On the other hand, we were also able to observe the action and Loid’s infiltration into rather dangerous dark places. We will have shots and bold movements.

Furthermore, it seems that Anya could be in serious danger. After eating a mysterious chocolate, she will be kidnapped and Yor will lose her mind because of it.

Source: Wit Studio

There are several secrets that we can discover once the film comes out. Howeverthe trailer for the new movie Spy x Family It’s promisingbecause the action and love are evident and will guide the film.

Let us remember that the second season of Spy x Family It’s streaming, we can watch it on Crunchyroll which also distributed the first installment. It currently has 29 chapters in its catalog.

Spy x Family – Tatsuya Endo: How to get your manga?

The manga of Spy x Family is a work written and illustrated by Tatsuya Endo. Panini Publishing House is the one who has the distribution sealediting and translation of the manga into Spanish.

It currently has eleven issues in distributionits cost is 129 MXN.

