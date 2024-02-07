Crunchyroll announced the arrival in Italian cinemas of SPY x FAMILY CODE: Whiteanimated film for the beloved work of Tatsuya Endo. The feature film will be available in Italian cinemas starting from April 24thboth dubbed in Italian and in the original language with subtitles.

CRUNCHYROLL ANNOUNCES INTERNATIONAL THEATER RELEASE DATES OF “SPY x FAMILY CODE: White”

Rome, February 7, 2024 – Crunchyroll, the home par excellence of anime from around the world, has announced the release dates of the highly anticipated family action comedy “SPY x FAMILY CODE: White” starting April 2024 in cinemas worldwide. The film, distributed by Crunchyroll and Sony Pictures Entertainment, will arrive in Italian cinemas on April 24th and will be available both in Japanese with Italian subtitles and dubbed in Italian.

These are the dates of the international cinema release:

April 17: Belgium, France, Switzerland (French-speaking)

April 18: Australia, New Zealand

April 19: Canada, Spain, United States

April 23: Austria, Germany

April 24: Italy Jamaica, Trinidad & Tobago

Jamaica, Trinidad & Tobago April 25: Argentina, Aruba, Bolivia, Brazil, Central America, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Curacao, Denmark, Dominican Republic, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, Hungary, Mexico (in IMAX on April 18), Netherlands, Nicaragua , Panama, Paraguay, Peru, Portugal, Serbia, Slovenia, Suriname, Switzerland (German-speaking), Switzerland (Italian-speaking), Uruguay

April 26: Bulgaria, Ecuador, Finland, Iceland, Norway, Sweden, Venezuela

“SPY x FAMILY CODE: White” is the first cinematic installment of the popular anime series, featuring an original, independent story featuring secret agent , his lethal assassin wife Yor, and their telepathic adopted daughter Anya on an entirely new mission. Based on the acclaimed Harvey and Eisner Award-nominated manga written and illustrated by Tatsuya Endo, the television series SPY x FAMILY originally debuted on April 9, 2022 and was quickly embraced by fans around the world. The first two seasons are available on Crunchyroll.

Official synopsis:

He is a spy. She's a killer. Together, Loid and Yor keep their double lives private, pretending to be a perfect family. However, their adopted daughter Anya, a telepath, knows the exciting secrets of both of them without their knowledge. Under the guise of taking the family on a weekend winter getaway, Loid's attempt to make progress on his current mission Operation Strix proves difficult when Anya mistakenly gets involved and unleashes events that threaten world peace!

Credits: Directed by Takashi Katagiri. Written by Ichiro Ohkouchi. Original story by Tatsuya Endo. Produced by WIT STUDIO x CloverWorks.

On the SPY X FAMILY franchise:

World peace is in danger and secret agent (aka Loid Forger) must face his most difficult mission yet: pretending to be a family man. Pretending to be a loving husband and father, he infiltrates an elite school to get closer to a high-profile politician. He has the perfect cover, except that his wife is a lethal assassin and neither of them knows the other's identity. But someone knows her: their adopted daughter who is telepathic.

The SPY x FAMILY anime series is produced by TOHO animation and adapted from the highly successful manga series of the same name written and illustrated by Tatsuya Endo. The manga, published on Shueisha's Shonen Jump Plus, currently has a circulation of over 31 million copies and has been nominated for the Harvey and Eisner awards. SPY x FAMILY is a New York Times Bestseller Graphic Books and Manga, and all 10 volumes have reached the Circana Bookscan Top 20 Adult Graphic Novels chart.

The animation is produced by two acclaimed anime teams: WIT STUDIO (Attack on Titan (Season 1-3); VINLAND SAGA; Ranking of Kings) and CloverWorks (The Elusive Samurai; Black Butler: Public School Arc).

About Crunchyroll

Crunchyroll connects anime and manga fans in over 200 countries and territories through the most beloved content and titles. In addition to free viewing of ad-supported titles and a premium membership option to access the full catalog of series, Crunchyroll speaks to the global anime community through events, movie releases, video games, collectibles and manga. Anime fans can access the largest catalog of titles in existence through Crunchyroll, translated into multiple languages ​​for fans around the world. Part of the offer includes a vast list of simulcast titles each season: highly anticipated new releases available immediately after the Japanese broadcast. The Crunchyroll app is available on nearly 15 platforms, including most gaming consoles.

Crunchyroll, LLC is an independently operated joint venture between U.S.-based Sony Pictures Entertainment and Japan's Aniplex, a subsidiary of Sony Music Entertainment (Japan) Inc., both subsidiaries of Tokyo-based Sony Group.