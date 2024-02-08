













Spy x Family Code: Blanco reveals its release date for Latam with an emotional trailer









Spy x Family Code: White It is a delivery that has a 100 percent original script. So everything will be a surprise. It has already been reported that the film will arrive both subtitled and dubbed; so you can enjoy it however you prefer!

A new trailer left us with our mouths open because, despite the fact that all the problems and the seriousness of the matter are presented, we are also able to see how Loid and Yor are desperate to save Anya, who after realizing what situation she is in, will do everything possible to help her parents.

The film's release dates Spy x Family Code: White are the following:

April 17: Belgium, France and Switzerland (French speakers).

April 18: Australia and New Zealand.

April 18th: Mexico in IMAX format.

April 19: Canada, Spain and the United States.

April 23: Austria and Germany.

April 24: Italy, Jamaica, Trinidad & Tobago.

April 25th: Argentina ,Aruba, Bolivia Brazil, Chili , Colombia , Costa Rica Curacao, Denmark, Dominican Republic , The Savior , Guatemala , Honduras Hungary, Mexico, Netherlands, Nicaragua , Panama , Paraguay , Peru Portugal, Serbia, Suriname, Switzerland (German speakers), Switzerland (Italian speakers) and Uruguay .

April 26: Ecuador, Finland, Iceland, Norway, Sweden and Venezuela.

Source: Wit Studio

Well, now you know what day to make time in your schedule for the Forger family.

Spy x Family Code: White: What will the movie be about?

Crunchyroll's official synopsis states the following:

“He is a spy. She is a murderer. Together, Loid and Yor hide their double lives while pretending to be the perfect family. However, her adopted daughter, Anya, who is a telepath, knows their exciting secrets without them suspecting it. Under the guise of taking her family on a winter getaway, Loid's attempts to advance his ongoing mission, Operation Strix, become complicated when Anya mistakenly becomes involved, triggering events that threaten world peace!

That's right, Anya will get into big trouble and her parents will have to get her out of trouble that puts her life at risk. The Forger family will come together more than ever and a chocolate and a ribbon could make or break the chaos.

