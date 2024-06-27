The third season of Spy x Family It was already announced in production and showed a special image that focused on Anya, however, now that we are facing a new installment in the manga, it was also time to celebrate, but on this occasion giving birth to all the Forgers. That’s right, Tatsuya Endo, the author of the manga, gave us a new celebratory illustration that lets us see the happy family.

The mangaka shared a message of gratitude along with an illustration that shows the entire Forger family. They all wear beautiful New Year’s style glasses, but in which the number one hundred can be distinguished, in reference to the success of the story that now has that brand new number of manga chapters.

Loid Forger does not seem the happiest, in contrast to his family, but let us remember that the number 100 is not at all minor and that, Fans can expect more and more content if the original installment moves forward smoothly.

Furthermore, the author of Spy x Family wrote the following:

“Although the announcement comes late, SPY×FAMILY has been updated. Thanks to everyone, we were able to continue until episode 100.

Thank you. It’s a memorable episode (?)(but I hope to proceed quietly and carefully without worrying too much about it).”

So, what do you think of chapter number 100 of Spy x Family? I think it was something quite sad but tender, so congratulations to Tatsuya Endo too, it is definitely memorable.

Where can I read the new Spy x Family manga chapter?

Manga Plus is the website that belongs to the Shuēisha brand, Through it, we can legally and free read content translated and edited into Spanish while expressing our support for mangakas. Spy x Family It is in the platform’s catalog, so every Sunday starting at 9 in the morning you can expect a new chapter.

Check them here.

On the other hand, remember that the first anime season was in charge of CloverWorks while the second was in the hands of Wit Studio. However, Both seasons are available in the catalog Crunchyrolltogether they have 37 episodes.

