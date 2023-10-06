













Spy x Family: Author presents us with the dark version of Anya









Tatsuya Endo continues publishing the manga Spy x Familyand even worked alongside the film’s team Code White which has a completely new story and script. We know that the mangaka continues to work at all times and now that we will soon have the new episodes of the anime, he surprised us with something very interesting.

We already saw that now The dark shonen even made Deku, for a moment, become an incredible dark knight. It seems that the most tender touch of Spy x Family It also has a momentary twist.

Anya Forger shows us a gothic side for a second, thanks to the fact that his mangaka illustrated us with his design possibilities. Of course, it doesn’t seem like it’s going to go beyond this image, but it’s definitely an interesting facet.

Our little psychic could be a goth in her teens. No? Spy x Family It still has a long way to go, it seems like fans are still excited about it.

When does the second season of Spy x Family come out?

October 7, 2023 The second season of Spy x Family.

On the other hand, the first season, which consists of 25 episodes, is available on Crunchyroll. The new installment will also be distributed on the streaming platform.

