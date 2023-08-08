













Spy x Family: Anya is now the face of a clothing brand that the otaku will never pay for









The new clothing line Spy x Family is already available in Mexico, parts of Europe, the United States, Canada and the Middle East. The collection is made up of t-shirts, jackets, hoodies, shoulder bags in a black and white color palette. Except for the bag in orange tones. Of course, Anya Forger is the fashion star.

If you want to review the clothing collection of Spy x Family X Bershka, you can do it here.

Source: Bershka x Shueisha

Spy x Family is so popular that he brought out a special collection of drinks from coffee to celebrate father’s day in Japan. It will even have a new collaboration with the Japanese J.League. A collaboration in honor of the 30th anniversary of the professional soccer league was also announced.

This line of products will consist of acrylic supports, towels, buttons and t-shirts. In this way we will see the Forger family head to the field with the colors and uniforms of around 45 different teams.

It seems that this is just the beginning of the products inspired by the charismatic anime series that is based on the manga written and illustrated by Tatsuya Endo.

How much does Spy x Family clothing – Bershka collection cost?

It depends on the product but the prices are from 399 MXN (the short-sleeved shirt) up to 1599 MXN (the black jacket).

The clothing is also available in children’s sizes.

