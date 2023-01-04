It’s fair to say that much of the manga and anime charm of SPY x FAMILY It is little Anya Forger, someone who appears constantly in fan art, and to a lesser extent, in cosplay.

In the case of this last expression, it is not so easy to recreate it and for a simple reason. Anya is just a four-year-old, and a recreation of her as a grown-up person looks out of place. But there is no shortage of cosplayers who accept the challenge.

In some cases they take advantage of the perspective to appear to be the age of this girl. Only looking closely can one realize that some things do not add up. In other cases they resort to creating grown versions of it.

This is how they usually recreate her as if she were still studying at the Eden Academy. The idea is not so misguided, and it is that this center of knowledge has students of a wide range of ages. Anya is at one of the most basic levels.

So inside SPY x FAMILY it may take a few years to reach your goal in school. Likewise, it should be noted that time in the series passes slowly.

That comes out because so far there is nothing like a Christmas celebration or anything like that. That is to say, that within the series not even a year has passed. But there is no shortage of cosplayers who imagine another type of cosplay for the adorable Anya Forger.

Anya Forger in a Yor-inspired cosplay

Anya Forger cosplay from SPY x FAMILY what we share is a contribution from cosplayer @alicejungxx. As you can see what he did was recreate Anya’s pink hair but instead of leaving it short she preferred to keep it long.

Likewise, he removed the ‘horns’ that she wears in her hair. In her place she has cute cat ears on. The outfit that she wears of her is similar to that of the Thorn Princess or Princess of Thorns.

That is, the suit that Yor Forger uses in his assassination missions. As you can see, the cosplayer’s idea is for Anya to follow in the footsteps of her adoptive mother, or simply dress up as her.

This girl knows the work that Yor does, although her childish mind does not allow her to fully understand what she does; for the same reason, she is not affected much by knowing that she is a murderer. This cosplay is an interesting effort.

