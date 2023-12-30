













SPY x FAMILY: Anya becomes the sweet of the season with this presentation | TierraGamer: news and entertainment about anime, series, video games and technology









This is a product from Bandai Candy, which is part of their Tabemas product line, that is, it represents various characters in the form of delicious sweets for children and adults.

These Anya sweets SPY x FAMILY They are made of mochi, the typical rice cake that has a chewy consistency and is available in a wide range of flavors and colors for children.

We recommend: Spy x Family says goodbye to its second season with a trailer full of emotion.

Bandai Candy created seven different versions of this sweet and each one of them has a different expression of Anya. That is something that this little one stands out for, so it is a very suitable product whose description sounds very tasty.

Fountain: Bandai Candy.

While most of the candy is made from milk-flavored mochi, Anya Forger's hair is made from strawberry anko, which is the traditional sweet red bean paste.

Each of these Anya mochi sweets from SPY x FAMILY It costs 264 yen, about $31.77 Mexican pesos at the current exchange rate.

The idea behind these sweets is to promote the premiere of the first animated film in the series in Japan, which was a few days ago.

Fountain: Bandai Candy.

On December 22, the film SPY x FAMILY: Code White in Japanese movie theaters.

So these sweets are part of the wave of products alluding to this film, whose part of the plot shows Anya eating a candy.

Fountain: Bandai Candy.

The bad thing was that she didn't know that inside it there was something very special and that it put her in the sights of certain sinister characters. This film will arrive in the West in 2024.

Apart from SPY x FAMILY We have more anime information at TierraGamer. Follow our news on Google news so as not to miss any.

(Visited 21 times, 5 visits today)