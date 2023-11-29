













Google believes that more people could use its applications and that is why it has just partnered with the series of Spy x Familycreating a couple of commercials where Anya Forger use one of the most basic search apps, Google Lens.

The official account of X from Spy x Family shared the videos where we see how the little girl Anya He is, first, investigating things with a magnifying glass and that is when the need arises to use a phone to perform a search through the Google Lens application, which has been in operation for several years.

Google Japan on X It also shares another commercial where we see Anya shopping and we are shown another certainly effective use of Google Lens to find out the price of a particular item.

Technically the message is that when you go shopping, you can also use the applications that come by default on your cell phone, in this case, Lens.

It’s worth noting that Spy x Family really is the anime series that many brands want to promote themselves with and this is proof of that.

Source: Spy x Family

Is it possible to watch the Spy x Family anime on Netflix?

Spy x Family is a series with more than proven popularity and it is worth telling you that one of the easiest ways to watch it is through a paid Crunchyroll subscription. That way you can stay up to date with the most recent episodes of this series.

The point is that many wonder if it is possible to watch Spy x Family through Netflix and the answer is yes, however it is not that simple and it depends a lot on the region in which you live. For example, by default, this series can be watched in Japan and Canada. To watch it on this service from Mexico you would need a good VPN to do so.

The recommendation is that you use Crunchyroll so you don’t get so overwhelmed. Perhaps, in the not too distant future, we will have this Forger series in another service in our region. Are you keeping up with Spy x Family? Don’t forget that we are in Discord and you can follow our news at Google New

