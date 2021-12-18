Also Spy x Family, the popular manga series by Tatsuya Endō, was the focus of the JUMP Festa ’22 currently in progress. Thanks to the release of a brand new trailer, it has in fact been announced that the anime adaptation will debut on Japanese television stations in theApril 2022.

To support Takuya Eguchi, who will lend his voice to Loid Forger, we will find Saori Hayami as Yor Forger And Atsumi Tanezaki as Anya Forger.

To direct the series we will find Kazuhiro Furuhashi (Mobile Suit Gundam UC, Rurouni Kenshin, Getbackers) for Wit Studio And CloverWorks. flanked by Kazuaki Shimada (The Promised Neverland) as a character designer, and [K]NoW_NAME (Fairy gone, Dorohedoro, Sakura Quest) as a music producer.

As previously revealed, the anime will also arrive on the streaming platform Crunchyroll in the course of 2022, thus making itself available for viewing also to us Westerners.

The manga Spy x Family from Tatsuya Endo was born in 2019 on the magazine Shōnen Jump +, and is published in Italy by Planet Manga. Here is a small introduction to the story:

FROM THE BRILLIANT AUTHOR OF TISTA AND GEKKA BIJIN, THE ACTION-COMEDY OF THE MOMENT! HERE IS THE MANGA THAT REVOLUTIONIZED THE GENRE OF SPY STORIES! Codename: Twilight. It can change its face in a second. It can thwart the launch of a missile just before the irreparable. It can accomplish impossible feats. But nothing prepared him for the next mission: to find a wife (and son!) In a week …

