The Spy × Family manga was first published in 2019 in Japan, and has since gained growing fame both in its homeland and globally, becoming a cult phenomenon. This success has led to several adaptations of the original comic, including an animated TV series, a film, a novel and, of course, a video game. Spy x Anya: Operation Memories, available for a few months in Japan, is also coming to our markets on Switch, PC, PS5 and PS4. The game features the entire Forger family, made up of a spy, a hitman and the little telepath Anya, along with the gang of supporting characters we have come to love in Tatsuya Endo’s work.

Spy x Anya does not directly adapt the plot of the manga or anime, but focuses on a side story where Anya must create a memory album for a school assignment. This objective allows players to explore family and school dynamics through a series of mini-games and photography activities to be done during walks with the whole family. The activities take place in three different settings, with moments dedicated to school and others to family life. During the various stages, Anya can interact with various characters, while during the outdoor activities she must take photos that are evaluated according to criteria of focus, angle and timing.

The game also offers over fifteen mini-games, some of which allow you to control other characters such as Loid and Yor, Anya’s adoptive parents. Loid is a spy, and by controlling him you will have to avoid being discovered by a multitude of enemies, while in the case of Yor we will have to take out as many opponents as possible in a set time. The variety of these extra levels is very high, and goes from action to sports to puzzles. Players can also collect points to unlock clothes and accessories for the characters, thus increasing customization. From a technical point of view, the game features clean and colorful cel-shaded graphics, with well-made and expressive character models. However, the frame rate drops in some stages and the rather empty and limited environments are sore points. The soundtrack is adequate, but not memorable, while the Japanese dubbing is impeccable, as are the Italian subtitles that faithfully reproduce the lines of the manga.

Spy x Family: Operation Memories offers a fun and accessible experience, perfect for fans of the manga and anime. The variety of mini-games and the possibility of playing in local cooperative mode increase the longevity of the title. Ultimately, it is a good video game translation of the world of Spy × Family, designed to highlight the character of Anya, the most beloved and funniest of the work. Although not based on an intricate plot and without excelling in technical realization, Bandai Namco’s idea was to offer a slice of life of the Forger family in a light title to play and that will not fail to raise a smile to all fans of Endo’s work.

Format: Switch (tested version), PS4, PS5, PC publisher: Bandai Namco Developer: Groove Box Japan Vote: 8/10