













Spy x Anya: Operation Memories puts you in the shoes of the protagonist of Spy x Family









It is worth noting that Spy x Anya It will be a game focused on Anya of Spy x Family going to school and living with his classmates that we already saw in the anime.

According to the description, during the week you must go to classes, while on weekends you will spend time with your family. You will be able to visit all kinds of places that will excite the protagonist of this anime, such as the beach or an art museum.

The objective will be for you to find places to photograph and your objective will be to help Anya create an album full of unforgettable moments. It is worth noting that you can now add this video game to your wishlist in the Nintendo Switch eShop.

Source: Bandai Namco

You will see that there are many mini-games to obtain beautiful outfits so you can dress your characters in style. If you like anime Spy x Family you should give a chance to Spy x Anya: Operation Memories whose exit window is the year 2024 in Nintendo Switch.

