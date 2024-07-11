Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 11/07/2024 – 13:43

The Federal Police (PF) is executing five preventive arrest warrants this Thursday, the 11th, in Operation Última Milha – an investigation into the illegal monitoring of public authorities and the production of fake news by the Brazilian Intelligence Agency (Abin) of the Jair Bolsonaro government. The offensive targets direct assistants of the former head of the agency, Alexandre Ramagem (now a federal deputy), as well as influencers from the “hate cabinet”, a group revealed by Estadão in 2019.

Abin is the main body of the Brazilian Intelligence System (Sisbin) and its function is to provide strategic and reliable information to the Planalto Palace. The information is sent to the Executive Branch through reports, with the purpose of avoiding possible threats to the Democratic Rule of Law and national sovereignty.

According to Federal Police investigators, during the previous government, a “parallel Abin” was set up to monitor people considered to be opponents of Bolsonaro and to act in the political and personal interests of the former president and his sons.

The group installed in Abin allegedly used “intrusive software in the critical infrastructure of Brazilian telephony” to track cell phones “repeatedly”. The crimes were allegedly committed under the Bolsonaro government. At the time, the agency was headed by Alexandre Ramagem.

The monitoring system is capable of detecting an individual based on the location of devices using 2G, 3G and 4G networks. To find the target, simply enter their telephone contact number into the program and track their last position on a map.

Developed by the Israeli company Cognyte (formerly Verint), FirstMile is based on telecommunications towers installed in different regions to capture data from each telephone device and then return the movement history of the cell phone owner.

According to a report in the newspaper O Globo, during the first three years of the Bolsonaro government, Abin allegedly used, without any official protocol, the FirstMile tool to monitor the steps of up to 10 thousand cell phone owners every 12 months.

In January, the investigation unfolded into Operation Close Surveillance, which targeted federal deputy Alexandre Ramagem, councilor Carlos Bolsonaro, federal police officers assigned to Abin during the Bolsonaro government and former regional superintendents of the agency.

According to O Globo, in addition to the monitoring system, the parallel Abin used equipment such as directional microphones, hidden cameras, drones and malware. An employee reported in an internal investigation by Abin that, in 2021, the agency decided to acquire a series of drones for surveillance operations in regional superintendencies.

The server also reported that Abin members used “sensitive equipment” without caution, such as directional microphones with a “range of a few hundred meters”, cameras and other tools “for tactical use in the field”.