The North Korean dictatorship, led by Kim Jong Un, launched a spy satellite with the help of Russia on November 20 | Photo: EFE/Ramón Abarca

The United States, in partnership with Australia, Japan and South Korea, decided to apply new financial sanctions against the dictatorship of Kim Jon-un in North Korea and its allies, following the launch of a spy satellite last week. , which reportedly obtained images of American military bases and even the White House.

According to a statement from the US Treasury Department, foreign agents accused of facilitating North Korea’s escape from current sanctions were affected by the measure, led by the American government. The document indicates that these people and organizations helped Pyongyang “obtain revenue and technology for its weapons of mass destruction program.”

Among those affected by the sanctions is the Kimsuky cyber espionage group, linked to dictator Kim Jon-un, which has been accused of gathering intelligence to support the North Korean regime’s strategic and nuclear ambitions.

“The actions of the United States, Australia, Japan and the Republic of Korea reflect our collective commitment to challenge Pyongyang’s illicit and destabilizing activities,” said Treasury Under Secretary for Terrorism and Financial Intelligence Brian Brian in announcing the sanctions. Nelson. According to him, “countries remain focused on reaching the ‘key points’ in the generation of illicit revenue and the proliferation of weapons of the North Korean dictatorship.”

This Friday (1st), the South Korean Ministry of Foreign Affairs stated that it added 11 North Koreans to the “enemies list” for their involvement in the development of satellites and ballistic missiles in the neighboring country, prohibiting all financial transactions within Seoul. The listing includes senior officials from Pyongyang’s National Aerospace Technology Administration, which oversaw the launch of the satellite, and the munitions industry department.