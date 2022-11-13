Caltanissetta, scandal in the Church: the man was surprised by the police alerted by some passers-by

He climbs into a chair and starts spying on some volleyball players that were changing inside the Pian del Lago sports hall in the province of Caltanissetta (Sicily): a priest local was surprised by the police to make the burdensome gesture. To alert the police a group of passersby who saw the scene alerted the police. Meanwhile, the religious justified himself by saying that he had “a moment of weakness”the police station sent an information notice to the prosecutor, without however formalizing any hypothesis of crime against the parish priest.

