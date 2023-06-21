The first peculiarity of Spy/Masterr is that it is a Romanian series, an infrequent origin for these payments although, we imagine, frequent in Romania. The second peculiarity is the indolence of the platform in not looking for a less pedestrian title. In any case, we are talking about an entertaining series in which the Cold War is the queen of the house.

Without reaching the subtlety of Le Carré’s novels, the plot of the Romanian series offers, we imagine, credible visual documentation, that is to say, discouraging, on the regime of that couple of satraps that were Nicolae and Elena Ceaucescu, hammers of heretics and Orthodox from 1967 until his execution in 1989. And if the Romanian dictatorial regime was excessive in its omnipotence, the series about spies could not be left behind: Adina Sădeanu and Kirsten Peters, its creators, have no qualms about including characters from the CIA, the Stasi, the KGB and the Romanian Intelligence Service in an intricate script that, however, increases its interest as its six chapters that are now offered by HBO Max unfold. They narrate the fortunes and misadventures of Víctor Godeanu, the Ceaucescu’s trusted man who plays for various sides, intends to go into exile in the United States and from whom we will never know which side he finally stays on.

The ambiguity considered as one of the fine arts or one of the possible consequences of having been raised in a regime that possessed the Absolute Truth and poor for those who did not accept and share it. In short, an interesting series that can be summarized in “Ceaucescu, homeland and family”, paraphrasing the slogan of the European extreme right.

