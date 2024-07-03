Rainy Frog And Rainy Night Creations announce stealth action game Spy Drops For Nintendo Switch and PC through SteamThe title will be playable at BitSumit Drift from Kyoto from July 19 to 21 but does not yet have a launch window. More information can be found below.

Modern retro stealth action — Experience a PS-generation low-poly 3D stealth adventure updated with modern effects including shadows and lighting, randomly generated levels, modern-day gear, and local multiplayer.

Secret Missions — You will have to infiltrate the enemy base and complete a series of secret missions that include gathering information, planting bugs and rescuing prisoners.

History — An eco-terrorist organization threatens to plunge the world into technological darkness, wiping out all digital data and returning us to the Stone Age. You are an agent of the Spy Drops counterterrorism team, tasked with neutralizing this threat, but you will soon uncover information that will force you to question your orders and uncover a terrible conspiracy.

Randomized missions — Missions are randomly generated for a more engaging experience. You never know what’s around the corner: every playthrough will be different from the last.

Tackle missions your way — Explore the enemy base room by room, deciding what to do each time. You can sneak around, hack or destroy cameras, stun or assassinate guards, focus on the mission objective or experiment. Scout the area with a drone, hide in lockers or wear foam boots to move silently. It’s always better to act stealthily and interrogate guards for information instead of killing them

Choose your gear for each mission from a variety of items including weapons and drones, hacking tools, night vision goggles, sniper rifles, taser guns, mine detectors and more. You will discover and develop new gear throughout your adventure.

Dream Catcher — Collect Target Points by using the Dream Catcher to extract information from stunned guards. You won’t be able to do this with enemy corpses, so avoid killing them whenever possible.

Spy against spy! — Take on a friend in local multiplayer!

Characteristics

Nostalgic, low-poly 3D stealth action. Randomly generated missions, enemies and items. Modern effects including real-time lighting and shadows, time changes and variable weather conditions. Choose your gear and how to tackle each mission. An exciting stealth adventure where enemies can see your shadow and hear your footsteps. Characters designed by the famous Japanese studio ArtePiazza. A gripping modern-day story of cyber terrorism that explores the challenges of a world grappling with new resources and technologies such as AI. Take on a friend in local multiplayer in Spy vs. Spy mode! Three different scenarios: military base, jungle and desert. Each map has completely different areas, obstacles and challenges. Sophisticated boss fights!

Spy Drops – Announcement Trailer

Source: Rainy Frog