China is said to have operated a spy base in Cuba for years with a focus on the United States. The Wall Street Journal reported on Saturday, citing a senior White House official.

Sofia Dreisbach North American political correspondent based in Washington.

Accordingly, such a listening station has existed since at least 2019 and Beijing is making efforts to expand the gathering of information. The anonymous source said the findings were based on newly declassified intelligence information.

National Security Council spokesman John Kirby on Thursday dismissed as false a Wall Street Journal article that said China and Cuba had agreed to build a listening station on the island.

Blinken will probably visit China next weekend

The anonymous source has now made it clear that such a spy base already exists. The report was wrong in that it portrayed China’s eavesdropping from Cuba as a new development. It is a “permanent issue” that the government has “inherited”. Not enough progress has been made under President Donald Trump to stop China’s hold on Cuba and the world at large. According to the official, when the government took office in January 2021, it was alerted to China’s extensive intelligence presence, including one in Cuba. This should have been modernized in 2019.

The subject is likely to come up during US Secretary of State Antony Blinken’s repeatedly postponed visit to China, which is expected to take place next weekend; he would be the most senior official in Beijing since 2018. The Biden administration is scrambling to resume higher-level diplomatic communications after being at a low since the Chinese spy balloon incident over American territory in February.

The chairman of the Intelligence Committee in the House of Representatives, Republican Mike Turner from Ohio, criticized the Biden administration after the media reports over the weekend. The president must “stop ignoring the threat from China,” it said in a statement. In less than 48 hours, government officials “contradicted themselves multiple times over whether or not the Chinese Communist Party is spying on the United States.” That is unacceptable.