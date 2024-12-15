Even though a few minutes were missing from the big bang and we are still waiting for our first third division win since September 1st, the general mood at SpVgg Unterhaching on Saturday was rather positive: “The important thing is the belief that we can keep up and that “Have the strength to be able to win games,” said Sven Bender, who was promoted from co-head coach to at least interim head coach after Marc Unterberger was released, after his team’s 3-3 draw with promotion favorites Arminia Bielefeld.