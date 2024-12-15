Even though a few minutes were missing from the big bang and we are still waiting for our first third division win since September 1st, the general mood at SpVgg Unterhaching on Saturday was rather positive: “The important thing is the belief that we can keep up and that “Have the strength to be able to win games,” said Sven Bender, who was promoted from co-head coach to at least interim head coach after Marc Unterberger was released, after his team’s 3-3 draw with promotion favorites Arminia Bielefeld.
And this belief received new support on the Alm, because Haching managed to take the lead three times. But the 0:1 by Manuel Stiefler (32′) only lasted two minutes, the 1:2 by Julian Kügel (65′) at least 14 and the 2:3 by Johannes Geis (84′) exactly seven minutes, then the former scored Sixty Merveille Biankadi made the final score 3-3. In the meantime, Stiefler was sent off with a yellow-red card (71′). “An extremely wild, intense and crazy football game,” summed up SpVgg coach Bender.
