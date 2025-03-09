It should be a quiet end of the season at SpVgg Greuther Fürth. The cloverleaf lies in the midfield of the second division, the train towards the Bundesliga has probably left; With the descent, the team of coach Jan Siewert should no longer get anything to do after the last one defeat and four victories in the youngest six. Most recently there was a tie on Saturday, but it was classified absolutely positively by the Franks: against the league’s best away team by far, the 1. FC Magdeburg, they fought a 1: 1 (1: 1).

Coach Siewert had given a clear plan for the importance of the game in the development process of his team: “The step we had today: to appear disciplined. The next step is to better play the switching campaigns. ” He had obviously made his eleven aware that one could “get under the bikes” against an opponent like Magdeburg. On the other hand, we successfully resisted: “Today we have to take the point with us. Since we did it, it is another step. “

His team started the encounter brilliantly, after a quarter of an hour, Cedric Itter served the colleague Julian Green, whose cross pass noel Futkeu only had to push over the line. But the guests immediately showed that they were hard to beat abroad: just three minutes later Abu-Bekir chipped the ball on Baris Atik, who perfectly used the pass and scored 1-1 (20th).

A balanced game developed, goal chances were more of the exception. Magdeburg seemed to be a bit closer to the victory, for example when Fürth’s goalkeeper Lennart Grill spectaciously steered a shot by Daniel Heber over the crossbar (48th) or as Martijn Kaars the ball in a promising position over the crossbar Drosch (82nd). But ultimately it remained with the draw, which not only classified Green as a “point” for the cloverleaf: “In the switching situations, we sometimes lacked precision. But that is also normal somewhere if you are defending all the time. ”

The Fürther are apparently prepared for the Frankenderby next Sunday in the Max Morlock Stadium in Nuremberg. And even if both competitors have now made themselves comfortable in the none of the second division, especially for Fürth is about reparation: The first leg in the Ronhof was lost with 0: 4, two days later the then coach Alexander Zorniger and sports manager Rachid Azzouzi started.