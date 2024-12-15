The overjoyed Jan Siewert fell into the arms of his assistant coaches. SpVgg Greuther Fürth spoiled promotion candidate Hannover 96’s rise to the top of the table in the second Bundesliga and celebrated their second three-pointer in a row. In a duel that was extremely poor in highlights, the Franconians defeated the team of former Fürth coach Stefan Leitl 1-0 (0-0) thanks to a late goal from Noel Futkeu.

“We had to work very hard for this,” explained Siewert. “It was a game with few scoring chances, but with great mental ability.” He takes his hat off to what has recently grown within the team. “I am pleased that we have made further developments in standards. Compliments to the coaching team, compliments to the boys for the implementation.” Fürth is now twelfth in the table, seven points ahead of the relegation places. Hannover slipped from third to fifth place with a further 26 points. The gap to leaders SV Elversberg is only two points.

A week after their debut win under coach Siewert against Hertha BSC (2:1) in front of their home crowd, the Fürth team followed up with the next three points. With the first real chance of the game, Futkeu scored the goal of the day in the 83rd minute after a corner and a header from Dennis Srbeny in front of 12,334 spectators. It was the striker’s seventh goal of the season, who scored a brace against Hertha. The cushion on relegation place 16 is now seven points.

After the absences of regular goalkeeper Nahuel Noll (muscular problems) and substitute Nils Körber (illness), Moritz Schulze celebrated his debut as a professional between the Fürth posts. And like his counterpart Ron-Robert Zieler, 2014 world champion, he was given next to nothing to do for a long time. There were virtually no scenes in the goal area in the first half. And the fans in Fürth didn’t get much on offer even after the break. Schulze was finally able to hold on to a long-range shot from Jannik Dehm (75′). Zieler was powerless against the unchallenged Futkeu in the final phase. “We didn’t do enough to win the game,” criticized Hannover’s captain. His team acted “too discouraged, too imprecise.”

Fürth’s goalscorer Futkeu, however, was suitably happy. “We once again showed a very good team performance and today we were rewarded again, like last week,” he said. “There are sometimes games in this league that play out in such a way that there are few chances. Sometimes as a striker you only have one opportunity, that was the case today and luckily I was able to take advantage of it.”