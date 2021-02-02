Federal Health Minister Jens Spahn (CDU) can imagine: If vaccines from China and Russia are approved by the European Medicines Agency (EMA), they could also be used in Germany in the fight against Covid-19.

Above all, the EMA needs the results of the clinical testing of these agents. But they are missing, although the vaccines are already widely used or bought in other countries. Even with the EMA’s accelerated approval procedures with continuously submitted data, Sputnik V, the vaccine from the Russian Gamaleja Research Institute, and the vaccines developed by the Chinese companies Sinovac and Sinopharm will not expand the vaccine arsenal approved in Europe for the time being.

The most important open questions are: How well do the funds work? How safe are they and how has it been checked? In addition, answers to these questions would be helpful for different groups, for women and men, young and old, pre-ill and healthy.

Results are pending

Experts from the World Health Organization are currently supporting the Chinese manufacturers Sinovac and Sinopharm in meeting international standards for approval. The companies produce three different vaccines that are based on “inactivated” viruses, like flu or tetanus vaccinations. Viruses that have been rendered chemically harmless are administered during vaccination.

A research team reported the results of the early clinical trials in the specialist journal “Lancet”: After the production process for the “Coronavac” vaccine was changed so that the administered virus particles had more intact spiky proteins on their surface, a significantly better antibody response was achieved. It was measured by the blood concentration of the defense proteins but almost two thirds below that of people who have been infected with Sars-CoV-2.

Nevertheless, the authors assume that vaccination can protect. The aim of the study carried out in China, however, was to check the safety before the vaccine was tested on a larger group of test subjects. Results from such a phase 3 study are pending.

This also applies to the other vaccines manufactured in China and – with the exception of interim results – also to the Russian vaccine Sputnik V. The problem with this is that the statements on safety are only based on findings from a few people. They are preliminary. The risk of rare but possibly serious side effects cannot be assessed without studies with tens of thousands of test subjects.

New interim results from Russia

The results of earlier tests of Sputnik V on 76 volunteers were also presented in the “Lancet”. This vaccine is a harmless virus that has been given features of Sars-CoV-2. What is special: the first dose uses a different carrier virus than the second to ensure that the immune system recognizes the same characteristics of Sars-CoV-2 in both carrier viruses.

On Tuesday, the research team led by Denis Logunov from the Gamaleja Institute published in the specialist journal Phase 3 clinical trial interim results. According to this, the vaccine showed an effectiveness of over 90 percent when tested on around 20,000 volunteers. This means that in the vaccinated group, only about a tenth of the diseases per 100 test subjects occurred that were recorded in the control group treated with a placebo. This would give Sputnik V an effectiveness comparable to that of the RNA-based vaccines from Moderna and Biontech / Pfizer. Side effects of the vaccination remained mild and it was “similarly effective and well tolerated” in people over 60 years of age.

The researcher Polly Roy from the London School of Hygiene & Tropical Medicine commented on the interim results: The scientific principle of vaccination was thus demonstrated. The study continues. In total, the corona vaccine is to be tested on around 40,000 volunteers.

Logunow said: “To stop the Covid-19 pandemic, there must be different vaccines based on different mechanisms of action.” Sputnik V contribute to the diversification of vaccines.

Hungary single-handedly granted approval for Sputnik V.

Although the data on efficacy required for approval in the EU are still lacking, the Russian vaccine is soon to be used in an EU member state. In Hungary, the drug authority has already granted approval for Sputnik V, but the vaccine has yet to be tested by Hungarian experts. The government in Budapest bought two million doses of vaccine. The deal was sealed by Russian Foreign Minister Sergej Lavrov and his Hungarian counterpart Péter Szijjártó – and not by the health ministers.

Because for Russia and China, it’s not just about selling vaccines and fighting Covid-19, but also about geopolitics. The Russian vaccine is also to be used in Serbia, which like Hungary has a good connection to the Kremlin. Belarus was the first country other than Russia to grant approval for Sputnik V. Argentina, Bolivia, Paraguay and Venezuela, Turkmenistan, Algeria and the Palestinian territories also gave the green light for the Russian vaccine. Egypt and Turkey opted for Chinese vaccines. In addition, China is evidently negotiating the use of vaccines with numerous developing and emerging countries.

Russia is not only looking for customers for Sputnik V, it also needs production capacities. Corresponding agreements have already been made with India and Brazil. However, the Brazilian authorities rejected an emergency approval of Sputnik V because important data for clinical trials were missing. (with dpa)