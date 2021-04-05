The Russian Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine is absolutely safe for women who have enlarged breasts or have had Botox injections. About it RIA News said the head of the Gamaleya Center for Epidemiology and Microbiology, Alexander Gintsburg.

“Sputnik V” cannot have a negative impact on the health of people who have undergone cosmetic procedures, he assured. “No relationship has ever been observed for any vaccine product or for this either. There are no even theoretical prerequisites for this, ”the scientist explained.

Earlier, Deputy Prime Minister Tatyana Golikova said that the number of Russians wishing to be vaccinated against coronavirus has sharply increased in Russia. According to the latest information, the total number of Russians who received at least one dose of the drug for COVID-19 is close to seven million.

Mass vaccination against coronavirus in Russia began on December 18. Vaccination is done mainly with the two-component vaccine “Sputnik V”. It became the world’s first registered SARS-CoV-2 vaccine. In addition to it, three more drugs have already been registered in the country: EpiVacCorona, KoviVak and Sputnik Light.