Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine registered in Guyana, reported Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF).

According to him, the Ministry of Health of the Cooperative Republic of Guyana has registered the drug under an accelerated procedure.

Guyana is the 33rd country in the world to approve the use of the Russian vaccine.

According to Kirill Dmitriev, RDIF CEO, South American states continue to show high interest in the drug, which is one of the three world vaccines against coronavirus in terms of the number of approvals received by government regulators.

So, to date, Sputnik V, in addition to Russia, has been registered by Belarus, Argentina, Bolivia, Serbia, Algeria, Palestine, Venezuela, Paraguay, Turkmenistan, Hungary, UAE, Iran, Guinea, Tunisia, Armenia, Mexico, Nicaragua, Republika Srpska , Lebanon, Myanmar, Pakistan, Mongolia, Bahrain, Montenegro, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Gabon, San Marino, Syria, Ghana and Kyrgyzstan.