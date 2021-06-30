The Sputnik V vaccine is 90% effective against the Delta coronavirus variant. The information is from the Gamaleya Institute, the Russian Ministry of Health agency that developed the vaccine. The new strain was originally identified in India and is considered to be more contagious than the others.

According to Denis Logunov, deputy director for Scientific Research at the institute, Sputnik V “It shows a smaller decline in efficacy against Delta than any other vaccine with published results regarding efficacy against the variant.”

The statement was made this Tuesday (June 29, 2021), on Twitter.

On June 15, the Gamaleya Institute announced that it will soon offer a 3rd booster dose of the vaccine, already tuned to work against the Delta variant of the coronavirus.

Developed in Russia in April 2020, Sputnik V has been approved for emergency use in 65 countries.

1st death in Brazil after infection with the delta strain

The Secretary of Health of Paraná confirmed last Friday (June 25, 2021) the 1st case of death in Brazil as a result of infection with the strain originating in India. The infected woman was 42 years old and died of the disease in April.

