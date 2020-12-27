Vaccination with the Russian drug “Sputnik V” in Argentina will begin on December 29. This date was announced in the press service of the President of the country, specifying that delivery to all regions of the country will end on December 28. Reported by RIA News…

The press service noted that President Alberto Fernandez held a meeting with the governors, at which the participants agreed to start vaccinations on Tuesday morning, December 29. “The idea is that by the fall (in Russia this is spring – approx.” Lenta.ru “), most of the population at risk will be vaccinated, this is my goal,” the head of state said.

Argentine authorities have registered the Russian Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine on December 23. Prior to this, the country’s government signed an agreement for the supply of ten million doses of the Russian drug. Argentine President Alberto Fernandez said he would be the first to be vaccinated with the Russian vaccine and did not doubt the quality of the drug.

On December 24, the country received the first batch of the drug in the amount of 300 thousand doses.