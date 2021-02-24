In Mexico, started vaccination of the elderly against COVID-19 with the Russian drug “Sputnik V”, reported RIA News…

The first vaccine was received by 72-year-old Francisco Betanso. He told reporters that after the injection he felt well and was waiting for the second dose of the drug. The Mexican also noted that doctors advised all patients to rest for 48 hours after the procedure.

According to the Mayor of Mexico City Claudia Scheinbaum, vaccinations began on the morning of February 24 in six special centers located in three districts of the city. First of all, the drug will be received by people over 60 years old by appointment. About five thousand people will be vaccinated daily.

The Russian vaccine was approved in Mexico in early February. The Federal Commission for the Protection of Sanitary Risks (Coferpis) has issued a permit for the emergency use of the drug from COVID-19 in the country.

Sputnik V was developed by the Russian Gamaleya Research Center for Electrochemistry and became the world’s first officially registered vaccine against coronavirus.