The high rate of antibodies to coronavirus among Russians who received the Sputnik V vaccine allows them to become plasma donors for the treatment of infected compatriots. This was announced by the director of the Center. Gamalei Alexander Gintsburg in an interview with the Russia-24 channel.

“The level of protective antibodies corresponds to that which allows us all to be donors. That is, the level of antibodies is very high, ”said Gunzburg.

He added that the duration of the action of the COVID-19 vaccine has been experimentally proven for nine months.

Earlier it was reported that the scientific journal Lancet published the results of the third phase of clinical trials of the Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine. Based on the analysis of data from more than 19 thousand volunteers, the effectiveness of the drug was 91.6%.