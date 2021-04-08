In early March, as Europe advanced its immunization campaign against the coronavirus Between doubts and delays, a Twitter profile about a vaccine achieved the check blue that verifies your digital identity. It’s about the Russian Sputnik V vaccine, the last of the Kremlin’s weapons to win the battle of the story to the West about the response to the pandemic.

“There is a media campaign organized in the EU attacking Sputnik V daily and politicizing their approval. The explanation is simple: pharmaceutical companies and political lobbies are afraid, they know that Sputnik V is one of the best vaccines of the world, “shared the profile on Wednesday.

Posts like this have jumped to many users as Promoted Tweets: that is, paid advertising aimed at Western accounts to promote data on the efficacy of the vaccine (91.6%, constantly repeated in their profile) and on the supposed success of the vaccination campaign in Russia against the rest of Europe.

Depending on how you look at it

They emphasize, for example, that Russia has injected the two doses of the vaccine to 5.2 million citizens, more than Germany (4.3 million) and other European countries, although they forget to mention that Russia also has 144 million of citizens, almost double that of Germany, and it is the bottom of the continent in proportion of immunized population.

Boxes with doses of the Sputnik V vaccine. Photo: ZUMA PRESS

While many politicians and even the media have a tag that warns the tweeter that these are accounts linked to a government, the more than 276,000 followers of @sputnikvaccine cannot know at a glance that it is a profile associated with the Kremlin through the Russian Fund for Direct Investment.

According to the social media analysis tool SocialBlade, the account has achieved 123,638 followers in the last month, a period in which it has shared 341 messages (more than ten a day), 32.2% more than in the previous four weeks.

The account shares all his tweets in English, with messages intended for an international audience, and links articles from a wide variety of media, although always with favorable messages to your drug.

All Sputnik V batches are of the same quality and undergo rigorous quality control at the Gamaleya Institute. The quality of #SputnikV has been confirmed by regulators in 59 countries. – Sputnik V (@sputnikvaccine) April 8, 2021

According to the researcher of Elcano Mira Milosevich, one of the lines in common between the media of the Kremlin ecosystem it is to point out the “hostile predisposition” of European institutions to reject Sputnik V, as well as to criticize senior officials, such as Commissioner Thierry Breton, who question whether Europe needs the drug.

Pandemic and misinformation

EUvsDisinfo, the flagship project of European diplomacy to monitor Russian disinformation affecting the EU, points out that the coronavirus pandemic is already the most common theme in the Russian disinformation campaigns since they began collecting data in 2015 and already have 200 documented cases of vaccination.

Russia’s campaign “focuses on highlighting the Western vulnerabilities (…) All AstraZeneca doubts were not created by the Russians, they simply they amplify them. It is not the only factor that threatens the vaccination campaign in Europe, but it will contribute to the dissemination of doubts ”, Milosevich abounds.

A vial of the Russian coronavirus vaccine. Photo: Reuters

From the European Council on Foreign Relations, researcher Joanna Hosa points out that a profile like that of Sputnik V, managed informally, is likely to gain many more followers. The account reminds him, he says, of the one run by Donald Trump, who denounced that the main European media publish false news.

Also David Stulík, an expert at Kremlin Watch, warns that it is a “dangerous” campaign by “undermining public trust in European institutions and promoting their own narratives.” “We may see growing public unrest leading to escalating political clashes in the EU and in individual countries,” he predicts.

The race for the story will not end when the respective vaccination campaigns do or when the pandemic is ended and it is evaluated who did better. “Is a continuous battle of narratives (…) Disinformation campaigns are not definitive victories, they are maintaining a continuous tension and confrontation ”, Milosevich emphasizes.

Stulík agrees with this vision: he does not believe that Russia is going to impose its long-term vision because little by little the effects will materialize positives from the European vaccination campaign, more effective in convincing the public than the opposite propaganda on social media.

However, it warns that the effects of russian disinformation on the vaccine “will leave a negative impact in the form of an eroded public trust that cannot be rebuilt overnight.”

The author is a journalist for EFE

