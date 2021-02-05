The Lebanese Ministry of Health has approved the Russian Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine on the condition that it will be imported into the country from a “certified party”. The country’s National News Agency reports.

Vaccinations will be supervised by the National Health Committee. Also, the Lebanese authorities are considering registration of the Chinese Sinopharm vaccine.

Sputnik V became the world’s first registered vaccine based on the human adenovirus. At present, the development of Russian scientists is among the ten best vaccine candidates in the list of the World Health Organization (WHO). The vaccine has already been registered in Russia, Belarus, Argentina, Mexico, Bolivia, Serbia, Algeria, Armenia, Palestine, Venezuela, Paraguay, Turkmenistan, Hungary, the United Arab Emirates, Iran, the Republic of Guinea and Tunisia.