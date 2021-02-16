Hidden from view, the Gamaleïa laboratory, in Russia, is one of all hopes and all questions. Exceptionally, franceinfo cameras were able to enter the Gamaleïa institute, now famous for having created the Spoutnik V vaccine. On several hectares, small research units are active. In one of them, Vladimir Gouchine awaits the journalists. At the moment, he is working on new variants of the virus. According to him, the first results are encouraging. “For now, we have not detected a variant of the virus on which the vaccine would not be effective”, says the scientist.

He is one of the 70 researchers who designed the vaccine. For him, the secret of Sputnik is not to have started from scratch. Scientists started from the basis of another vaccine, intended to fight Ebola. “The components already existed. We also had the technology for the production of preparations, the technology to verify the capacity to protect, and we had a team”, he reports. The head of the laboratory sweeps away criticism of the speed of the vaccine’s circulation. In Europe, Hungary has started administering the Russian vaccine, Sputnik V.

