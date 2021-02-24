Honduras became the 36th country to register the Russian Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine. This was reported TASS at the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF).

The Honduran Health Regulatory Authority has approved the drug under an accelerated procedure. “Sputnik V is a vaccine for all mankind, and its approval in 36 countries underlines its important contribution to the global fight against the pandemic,” said Kirill Dmitriev, head of RDIF. According to him, Moscow is ready to support partners “to protect the population with one of the best vaccines in the world.”

Earlier in Mexico, vaccination of the elderly against COVID-19 with a Russian drug started. Sputnik V was approved in the country in early February. The Federal Commission for the Protection of Sanitary Risks (Coferpis) has issued a permit for the emergency use of the drug against coronavirus in the country.

Sputnik V is the first registered Russian vaccine against coronavirus, it was created on the basis of another adenovirus in which the coronavirus gene is embedded. When it enters cells, it forms proteins in them – they cause immunity and promote the development of antibodies.