A fter the validation, at the beginning of February, of its effectiveness at 91.6%, in a study published in a British scientific journal, and after the opening, at the end of last week, of the procedure which could lead to the approval by the European Medicines Agency (EMA) of their Sputnik V vaccine, the Russians are advancing their pawns. Are the countries of the European Union struggling to receive the vaccines provided for in the framework of joint orders made by Brussels? Never mind ! The Russian serum could arrive very quickly, they dangle more and more openly.

While Hungary has already started using it, at modest levels however – 19,582 doses, according to a count stopped Tuesday -, and that the Czech Republic like Slovakia are preparing to order (read Humanity of March 9), the Italian-Russian Chamber of Commerce on Tuesday formalized the conclusion of an agreement between the Russian Sovereign Fund and the Swiss pharmaceutical group Adienne for the production of Sputnik V in one of its factories in Caponago in Lombardy. According to the same source, 10 million doses of the Russian vaccine – a fairly low volume – could be produced there from the second half of 2021, in the event of authorization given by European and Italian regulators. In the same movement, according to the Tass news agency, Russia is launching a test balloon by offering Finland to transfer the technology necessary for the production of Sputnik V.

Vaccine inventors call for “public apology”

In Brussels, we are blowing hot and cold on the Russian vaccine. A few days ago, Thierry Breton, the European Commissioner for the Internal Market, responsible for a few weeks to increase production within the EU, shrugged his shoulders in response to a question about the arrival of Sputnik in certain Member States : ” It’s good “, he blurted out, laconic. Yesterday, a Commission spokesperson warned the Italians: “A state has the right to grant an authorization for emergency use, but in this case the responsibility lies with the member state, not the company. ” A way of taking over the unfortunate play on words of Christa Wirthumer-Hoche, the president of the management board of the EMA, who advised against, Sunday, Europeans, to play “Russian roulette” with Sputnik V… At the Gamaleya Institute, the inventors of the vaccine are calling for “Public apologies”, putting this “Inappropriate comment” on the account of “Possible political interference”.