D.he official Twitter account of “Sputnik V” reports new successes every day. Last week alone, the Russian corona vaccine was approved in Egypt, Kyrgyzstan, Honduras, Guatemala and the Republic of Moldova; Deliveries have arrived in Mexico and Serbia, and the first doses have been administered in Paraguay.

Katharina Wagner Business correspondent for Russia and the CIS based in Moscow.

38 countries have now registered “Sputnik V”; With Hungary, there is also an EU country that did not want to wait for the EU drug agency EMA to examine it and now bears the risks itself. The Czech government also announced on Saturday that it had turned to President Vladimir Putin about a delivery of the Russian vaccine. The vaccine is particularly popular in poorer countries, as it is rather cheap at just under $ 20 for the two doses and can be stored in the refrigerator. A study in the specialist journal “The Lancet” also confirmed that “Sputnik V” is highly effective and safe.

It is still unclear whether Russia will be able to keep its delivery promises, as it is dependent on factories abroad, for example in India and Brazil, some of which, according to media reports, do not yet produce at all. So far, the Russian delivery volumes are nowhere near that of Western producers. This is probably one of the reasons why Russia has announced that it will be offering a “light version” of its vaccine from March onwards, which will only provide one vaccine instead of two.

Doubts are branded as “politicization”

This could also solve the problem that “Sputnik V” is apparently not that much cheaper than the competition, as claimed by Kirill Dmitrijew, the head of the state investment fund RDIF, which co-financed the development of “Sputnik V” and the vaccine now marketed abroad. According to the “Financial Times”, the African Union has negotiated significantly better prices than for the Russian vaccine, for example with Biontech and Astra-Zeneca.

Nevertheless, “Sputnik V” is already a success: In terms of orders, it is currently one of the most popular vaccines in the world. So was the skepticism that has long been shown to him, especially in the West, inappropriate? Those responsible in Moscow portray it that way. Doubts or criticism are branded as “politicizing” the search for vaccines. When the EU Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen recently expressed surprise why Moscow was offering millions of doses of its vaccine to other countries while the vaccination campaign was making slow progress in its own country, Russia’s permanent representation to the EU tweeted in response: “No to the politicization of Covid- Vaccine Question “.

So far, the skepticism has mainly to do with scientific concerns. Until the publication in “The Lancet” at the beginning of February, the safety and effectiveness of “Sputnik V” could not be assessed independently because the developers hardly released any data. When Russia approved the vaccine last summer, fewer than 100 people took part in the clinical tests; the crucial, third phase of the study was still pending and has not yet been completed. This rushing ahead and the disregard for international standards fueled distrust.