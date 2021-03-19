Mongolian President Khaltmaagiin Battulga offered Moscow to produce in his country the Russian Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine. He stated this during a meeting with the Russian Ambassador to Ulan Bator Iskander Azizov in honor of the 100th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the countries, the MONTSAME agency reports.

The Mongolian leader stressed that the country has the potential to produce a vaccine, and asked the Russian ambassador to study the possibility of producing Sputnik V in Mongolia and submit a proposal for cooperation to the Kremlin. In response, Azizov promised to promptly convey Battulga’s proposal for cooperation.

According to RDIF, the Sputnik V vaccine has already been registered in 54 countries with a total population of over 1.4 billion people. The Russian drug ranks second in the world in terms of the number of approvals.

On February 2, the medical journal The Lancet reported that the results of the third phase of clinical trials of the Russian Sputnik V vaccine demonstrated 91.6% effectiveness against coronavirus. 19,866 people took part in testing the vaccine.

Sputnik V is the first registered Russian coronavirus vaccine based on adenovirus. The drug is registered in more than 50 countries. Currently, the development of Russian scientists is among the ten best vaccine candidates in the list of the World Health Organization.