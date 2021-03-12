The Sputnik V laboratory in Italy was shown on video: the Russian TV channel Zvezda visited the future vaccine production site and talked to the people involved in its creation.

Production has not yet begun – it is going to be launched in July, and now the necessary preparations are underway.

“We are very pleased. We have every opportunity to produce more vaccines, ”Antonio Francesco di Naro, head of the pharmaceutical company Adienne Pharma & Biotech, told the TV channel.

On March 9, it became known that “Sputnik V” from July 2021 will begin to be produced in northern Italy. RDIF said that the Italian-Russian Chamber of Commerce has already signed a relevant agreement. According to plans, by the end of this year it will be possible to produce up to 10 million finished doses of the drug.