The Gamaleya Institute, developer of the Sputnik V vaccine against covid-19, announced on Tuesday (15) the completion of studies on the effectiveness of the vaccine against the new Indian variant of the virus, called Delta. According to the laboratory, the Russian vaccine proved to be the most effective so far in combating the variant.

“Sputnik V is more effective against the Delta variant of coronavirus, first detected in India than any other vaccine that has published results on this strain so far.”

+ WHO warns of accelerating pandemic in Africa and calls for more vaccines

BREAKING | RDIF: “#SputnikV is more efficient against the Delta variant of coronavirus, first detected in India than any other vaccine that published results on this strain so far – the Gamaleya Center study submitted for publication in an international peer-reviewed journal.” pic.twitter.com/XrwnGNhiNE — Sputnik V (@sputnikvaccine) June 15, 2021

The Delta variant of SARS-CoV-2, which was identified in India for the first time and is already present in more than 80 countries, worries the World Health Organization (WHO) and especially countries like the United Kingdom.

British scientists have previously reported that the Delta variant of the coronavirus “is 60% more transmissible than the Alpha variant, which was previously dominant in the UK.”

According to the European director of WHO, Hans Kluge, the Delta variant “shows greater transmissibility and some immunological leakage will be ready to settle in the region, while many of the vulnerable populations, over 60 years old, remain unprotected”.

While Argentina already manufactures doses of the Russian vaccine, Brazil recently approved the emergency import of Sputnik V, but on a temporary and limited basis. After the rejection by the National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa) of the immunizing agent developed by the Gamaleya Institute in April, the Brazilian agency authorized the application for up to 1% of the population, especially in the Northeast.

The import was requested by the states of Bahia, Maranhão, Sergipe, Ceará, Pernambuco and Piauí.

See too

+ Thrombosis after vaccination with AstraZeneca: What are the symptoms and how should it act?



+ Assistance: Government advances payment of the third installment; see the calendar

+ Check out 5 precautions to take when selling a car



+ Shark is captured in MA with the remains of youngsters missing in the stomach

+ Ex-thumb is run over after meeting Bolsonaro

