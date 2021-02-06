The Municipality of Pilar launched an operation in which a group of municipal workers, duly identified, will be in charge of visiting neighbors, house by house, to register in the coronavirus vaccination registry. The initiative aims mainly older adults and people who have difficulties or connectivity problems.

Further, In the cases that it is necessary, the transfer to the vaccination center will be coordinated when the neighbors already have their assigned shift, for those who cannot get there by their own means.

In this way, although the exact start date has not yet been confirmed, Pilar will begin her second stage of vaccination, which aims to reach about 64 thousand Pilarenses in eight weeks, at the rate of 1,600 people per day.

Pilar is one of the districts that joined the national vaccination campaign.

For it It is key that the neighbors know how to carry out the procedure to receive the vaccination shift, Yes or yes, it must be done through the website of the Province of Buenos Aires, or through a mobile application.

Thus, shifts will be assigned to the school closest to the neighbors’ residence, and informed via SMS, whatsapp or mail, with a specific day and time.

The territorial operation of visits will have a system very similar to the one used during the Detect Plan, so it is expected that it will have a wide arrival in Pilarenses. In addition, many of the people who will be reached with this assistance have already been identified and have contact with the State for the assistance (food or social) they receive.

In a meeting, with those who will be in charge of touring the neighborhoods to facilitate the registration task, the communal chief, Federico Achával, He said: “We want each neighbor who wants to be vaccinated to be able to do so, so we are going to go house to house to help in the registration process and accompany them to the school where they get vaccinated.”

For that five schools were conditioned, in different parts of the district, which will function as new vaccination centers. These are secondary schools N 38 (Derqui), N 32 (Luis Lagomarsino), N 19 (Pilar centro), N 10 (Manuel Alberti) and N 9 (Fátima). That they join the current Treaty del Pilar testing center, in the Villa Buide neighborhood, and the Sanguientti hospital, where health personnel were vaccinated.

The 64 thousand Pilarenses to whom the Municipality points, in this second stage, 10 thousand health workers are identified as not reached in the first stage; 8 thousand teachers and members of the security forces, 25 thousand over 60 and more than 20 thousand patients with chronic diseases.

During the first stage, in the Municipality of Pilar, some 1,200 doses to health workers dedicated to the care of patients with Covid, while the third will target the general population, between 18 and 59 years old without previous pathologies. The latter is expected to begin in March, depending on the availability of vaccines.

The assistance and planning initiative, taken by the municipal government, translates into a simplification for many Pilate, especially for older people, who due to ignorance or lack of connectivity, do not have the possibility of registering to receive the vaccine.