The Russian Sputnik V vaccine has become the most recognizable drug for coronavirus, according to a survey by YouGov. This is stated in the statement of the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF), which came to the disposal of “Lenta.ru”.

It turned out that 74 percent of the respondents are aware of the Russian vaccine. Pfizer / BioNTech came in second (69 percent of the vote), followed by the AstraZeneca vaccine (60 percent).

From the same survey it became known that 54 percent of respondents consider Russia to be the most credible vaccine-producing state. Thus, Russia is ahead of the United States and Great Britain (53.9 and 48.4 percent, respectively).

On the eve it became known that the Russian Direct Investment Fund applied for the participation of the Sputnik V vaccine in the international mechanism for ensuring the availability of COVAX vaccines.

Sputnik V is the first registered Russian coronavirus vaccine based on adenovirus. The drug is registered in more than 50 countries. Currently, the development of Russian scientists is among the ten best vaccine candidates in the list of the World Health Organization.