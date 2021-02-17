Developers of the Russian Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine have proposed accelerating its bulk shipments to the EU by using production facilities in Europe after the drug is approved by the European Medicines Agency (EMA). This is stated in Twitter– vaccine developer account.

As follows from the message, between the developers of Sputnik V and EMA there is an agreement on the beginning of large-scale supplies of the drug to the European Union after its approval by the agency and the completion of mass vaccination of Russians in June 2021. “This timetable can be accelerated by using EU manufacturing facilities awaiting EMA approval,” it said.

Earlier, the head of the European Commission (EC) Ursula von der Leyen said that Europe wants to be convinced of the quality of the Russian vaccine against the Sputnik V coronavirus, before certifying and starting its procurement for use in the European Union. According to her, the Russian laboratory must make a request, and then representatives of European health organizations will have access to the production of the vaccine and make sure that it is safe.

The application will be approved by the European Medicines Agency (EMA). Earlier in February, EMA reported that it had given an opportunity to apply, while the Russian Direct Investment Fund said it had submitted an application, but the West has not yet received it.

The Russian drug “Sputnik V” became the world’s first registered vaccine based on the human adenovirus. At present, the development of Russian scientists is among the ten best vaccine candidates in the list of the World Health Organization (WHO). In Russia, the vaccination campaign started on December 5, 2020.