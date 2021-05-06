The recognition of the coronavirus vaccine developed by the American company Moderna as the best among such drugs is an economic and political decision of the World Congress, says Alexander Gintsburg, director of the Gamaleya Research Center for Electrochemistry. It is reported by RIA News…

“The number of deaths from RNA-containing vaccines, such as Moderna, far exceeds the number of deaths from the AstraZeneca vaccine,” the head of the center that developed the Russian Sputnik V vaccine against COVID-19 told reporters.

“The price of the issue is about $ 100 billion. To recognize Sputnik V is to give money to the Russian Federation, and the congress was, let me remind you, in Washington, ”Gunzburg added.

Moderna’s drug won Best COVID Vaccine at the 2021 World Vaccine Congress. Sputnik V and AstraZeneca were shortlisted for the nomination, and the vaccine from Pfizer and BioNTech was also highly praised. The selection and selection criteria for the winner are unknown.