Sputnik V’s developer denied reports of a deadlock in negotiations to supply vaccines to Germany. The comment appeared in Telegram-channel vaccine.

“The information in the Bild publication does not correspond to reality and is an example of a disinformation campaign aimed at preventing Russian and similar vaccines from entering the European and other markets. Recently, the Bild newspaper has published more than 15 such articles, ”the statement says.

The developer believes that an active and “well-financed” vaccine is being conducted against the Russian vaccine, the purpose of which is to discredit it. The history of the pharmaceutical industry has documented numerous instances of large companies using the press to attack competitors, they stressed.

The channel notes that negotiations with the German side are continuing. The Sputnik V vaccine may be delivered to Germany as early as June this year “and not to the detriment of supplies to other countries.”

“Sputnik V demonstrates complete openness, continuing to work within the framework of the European Medical Agency (EMA) inspection, despite the available information about attempts by large international pharmaceutical companies and political circles in a number of countries to put pressure on the EMA in order to prevent the Russian vaccine from entering European markets,” the message says.