The Russian Sputnik V vaccine has become the second most popular coronavirus vaccine in the world. This is stated in Twitter manufacturers.

“Sputnik V is the second most popular coronavirus vaccine in terms of the number of regulatory approvals. Thank you for your trust!” – written by the developers. The first place in the world in terms of the number of approvals was given to the AstraZeneca vaccine, licensed in 49 countries. The third line is occupied by Pfizer – it was allowed by 43 countries.

Earlier, the representative of the European Commission Eric Mamer said that the EU member states are allowed to independently purchase the Russian Sputnik V vaccine. The approval procedure for vaccines is indeed carried out by the European Medicines Agency (EMA), but there is also an emergency procedure: it allows countries to purchase vaccines without the approval of the European Commission and the recommendations of the EMA.

On March 4, EMA began an examination of the Russian Sputnik V vaccine. The European regulator expects the vaccine to be evaluated in a shorter time frame.

Hungary and Slovakia have already approved the use of “Sputnik V” on an individual basis, without waiting for the registration of the drug in the EU. At the moment, 45 countries have registered the Russian drug.

Fast delivery of news – in the “Feed of the day” in Telegram